TRAVIS MORGAN NAMED C-E-O OF SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY PERSONALITY IS THE NEW C-E-O OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM.

TRAVIS MORGAN WAS INTRODUCED BY THE MUSKETEERS AT A WEDNESDAY NEWS CONFERENCE.

THE FORMER TV SPORTS DIRECTOR AND SYMPHONY C-E-O SAYS HE WANTS TO BRING THE EXCITEMENT BACK TO MUSKETEERS GAMES LIKE IT WAS IN THE OLD CITY AUDITORIUM GAME DAYS:

A BIG KEY TO THAT IS BUILDING UP THE FAN BASE AND GETTING THEM INVOLVED IN SUPPORTING THE ACTION ON THE ICE:

MORGAN SAYS HE INTENDS TO MAKE THE GAMES MORE AFFORDABLE FOR FAMILIES TO ATTEND AND SAYS THE MORE PEOPLE WHO ATTEND, THE BETTER THE ATMOSPHERE WILL BE.

MORGAN HAS BEEN ATTENDING MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAMES SINCE HE WAS A YOUNGSTER IN WALTHILL, NEBRASKA AND SAYS THIS FULFILLS A DREAM FOR HIM;

HE SAYS THE TEAM WILL ANNOUNCE HOW MUCH SEATING WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER BECAUSE OF PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.