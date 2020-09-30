TOWN OF UTE UNDER FIRE FOR DISPLAYING TRUMP FLAGS ON CITY STREETS

The town of Ute in Monona County is under fire for flying flags Tuesday night supporting President Donald Trump from city display mounts.

Iowa Code prohibits placing campaign materials on public property including the placement of campaign signs in the public right-of-way.

The state auditor’s office issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday morning criticizing the town stating:

” Unlike dictatorships where those holding power routinely use state resources to punish, oppress, and defeat their political opponents, in the United States of America and in the State of Iowa, taxpayer property is generally prohibited from being used for political purposes.

The auditor’s office says an employee of the City of Ute posted on Facebook a photograph of a candidate’s flags flying on multiple city properties, along with text that supported the flying of the flags and the candidate.

The city of Ute posted an apology on their Facebook page stating:

“An incident occurred in the City of Ute where political flags were displayed using the City’s display mounts along our Main Street.

This was not sanctioned by the City and the flags have been removed. The City of Ute does not endorse any one candidate for any office and does not display signage for any candidates or parties.

Photo provided from Facebook post