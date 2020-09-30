THUNE SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA BALLOT SYSTEM IS SECURE

Election ballot security was one of the topics in Tuesday’s presidential candidates debate.

President Trump continues to criticize the use of mail in ballots, suggesting that if he loses, the election is “rigged.”

South Dakota Senator John Thune says the President could turn off some of his own voters with that stance:

Thune says people have to have confidence in the election process:

The US Postal Service is expecting up to one hundred million ballots in the mail by election day.

