METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 41 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 14.9 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 5604)

ONE MORE COUNTY RESIDENT DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 68 DEATHS THROUGH THE PANDEMIC.

THE VICTIM WAS A MAN AGED 61-80.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 15 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 WEDNESDAY OUT OF 83 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2258 NEGATIVE 9561 )

IDA COUNTY REPORTED A SECOND COVID RELATED DEATH. (128 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 11 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1186 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE. (162 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES (59 ACTIVE, (404 POSITIVE)

