DOWNTOWN LIBRARY TO REOPEN TO PUBLIC OCTOBER 5TH BY APPOINTMENT

Sioux City’s main public library will reopen to the public by appointment beginning next Monday.

The Wilbur Aalfs downtown location at 6th and Pierce will require those attending to wear a mask and social distancing measures will be in place.

The 45-minute appointments are available Monday through Thursday and can be reserved by calling the library at 712-255-2933 ext 2221.

Computers, microfilm, and materials for check out will all be accessible during appointments.

Meeting and study rooms will remain closed, but there will be limited seating throughout the library.

Contactless curbside pickup appointments will also continue.