CONGRESSMAN SMITH SIGNS POLICE PLEDGE

Republican Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska has signed the “Police Pledge,” standing with our nation’s law enforcement officers.

Smith signed the pledge to demonstrate his opposition to “defund the police” movements and his support for law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe.

Smith released a statement saying “Police officers and sheriff’s deputies put their lives on the line every day in order to protect us and that we owe it to them to provide them with the resources necessary to do their jobs safely and securely”.