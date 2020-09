SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS SPAR OVER BOUNDARY STUDY

EVEN THOUGH IT WASN’T OFFICIALLY ON MONDAY NIGHT’S AGENDA, A SPIRITED DISCUSSION OF POSSIBLE BOUNDARY CHANGES INVOLVING SIOUX CITY’S HIGH SCHOOLS TOOK PLACE AT THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.

BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL USED HIS MEMBER REPORT TIME TO BRING UP THE MATTER, UPSET THAT IT WAS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

GREENWELL TOOK THE CONSULTANT, RSP AND ASSOCIATES HIRED BY THE DISTRICT TO STUDY THE BOUNDARY ISSUE, TO TASK FOR PRESENTING A PLAN THAT HAS NO DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE CITY’S HIGH SCHOOLS:

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN RESPONDED SAYING THAT THE MEETING WITH RSP WAS THE FIRST OF NINE SCHEDULED MEETINGS, AND HE SAID HE DID NOT INTEND TO SHIFT THE PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY DISTRICT TO WEST HIGH:

DR. GAUSMAN DEFENDED THE CONSULTANT STATING THAT THEY HAD DONE SIMILAR WORK FOR MANY OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTS.

WHEN GREENWELL CHALLENGED THE INITIAL REPORT, BOARD PRESIDENT JEREMY SAINT ATTEMPTED TO END THE DEBATE:

GREENWELL SUGGESTED THE CONSULTANT SHOULD BE TERMINATED.

TAYLOR GOODVIN STATED HE WAS DISAPPOINTED BY THE INITIAL REPORT AND SAINT SAID HE HAD A MORE POSITIVE EXPERIENCE AT THE BOUNDARY MEETING AND WHILE THERE WERE SOME SURPRISES, HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT MEETINGS WITH THE CONSULTANT.