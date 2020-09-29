Morningside Weekend Athletic Schedule Altered

Morningside College’s home women’s soccer match vs. Hastings College Wednesday, Sept. 30, and home football game Saturday, Oct. 3, also against the Broncos, have been postponed.

The football game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium. A make-up date on the women’s soccer match will be announced at a later date.