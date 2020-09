METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 51 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 15%. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5563)

THREE MORE COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 67 DEATHS THROUGH THE PANDEMIC.

THE VICTIMS WERE A MAN OVER THE AGE OF 81 AND TWO OTHER MEN AGED 61-80.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 6 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 TUESDAY OUT OF 116 NEW TESTS.

(TOTAL POSITIVE 2243 NEGATIVE 9493 )

UNION COUNTY HAD TWO NEW CASES AND NOW HAS 59 ACTIVE CASES. (404 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 17 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1175 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (161 TOTAL).

