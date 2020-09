CITY SCHOOL BOARD DEALS WITH COVID MEETING ISSUES AS ONE MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE

CITY SCHOOL BOARD DEALS WITH COVID MEETING ISSUES AS ONE MEMBER TESTS...

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO SEAT ALL OF ITS MEMBERS AT THEIR MAIN DESK AGAIN DURING THEIR MEETINGS, JUST BEFORE ONE MEMBER CONFIRMED THEY HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THE BOARD VOTED 4-3 TO APPROVE TAYLOR GOODVIN’S MOTION TO BRING EVERYONE TOGETHER:

OC……….BE UP HERE TOO. :19

THE BOARD MEMBERS WILL WEAR MASKS WHILE SEATED NEAR EACH OTHER.

GOODVIN AND RON COLLING REJOINED THEIR FELLOW MEMBERS AT THE MAIN DESK FROM THEIR FLOOR SEATS AFTER THE VOTE.

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY ATTENDED THE MEETING BY TELEPHONE.

AFTER THE VOTE AND DURING INDIVIDUAL MEMBER REPORTS, SHE PUBLICLY ANNOUNCED THAT SHE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND IS RECOVERING AT HOME:

OC…..SOMEHOW IT REACHED ME. :21

ALARCON-FLORY SAYS SHE HAS LOST NINE FRIENDS AND ACQUAINTANCES TO COVID DURING THE PANDEMIC.

SHE SAYS SHE REMAINS CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE STUDENTS IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THEIR FAMILIES.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS ARE OPEN FOR THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASK REQUIREMENTS IN PLACE.