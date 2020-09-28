USDA DROUGHT DISASTER LOANS NOW AVAILABLE TO AREA COUNTIES

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated six Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas because of drought.

Producers in Thurston, Stanton, Colfax, Cuming, Dawes and Dodge counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Producers in adjoining counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

That includes Woodbury and Monona Counties in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon, Wayne, Madison, Pierce and Burt counties in Nebraska.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 11, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.