A BURN BAN WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT NOON TUESDAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL HAS ISSUED THE BAN, STATING THAT CURRENT CONDITIONS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ARE SUCH THAT OPEN BURNING CONSTITUTES A DANGER TO LIFE OR PROPERTY.

NO PERSON WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENGAGE IN OPEN BURNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY UNTIL THE FIRE MARSHALL DECIDES THE DANGEROUS CONDITIONS NO LONGER EXIST.

VIOLATION OF THE BURN BAN IS A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR.