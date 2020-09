METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 54 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED FROM 16.4 PERCENT TO 15.5%. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5512)

TWENTY-NINE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

FOURTY-FOUR TOTAL PEOPLE FROM THE AREA ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 48 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND OUT OF 268 NEW TESTS.

(TOTAL POSITIVE 2237 NEGATIVE 9383 )

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES MONDAY AND NOW HAS 66 ACTIVE CASES. (402 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 6 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1158 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE. (157 TOTAL).

