JAIL BOND PURCHASE FOR NEW L-E-C DELAYED

THE PURCHASE OF BONDS TO FINANCE THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER HAS BEEN POSTPONED FOR ABOUT A WEEK.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS IT MAKES BETTER FINANCIAL SENSE TO WAIT UNTIL OCTOBER 6TH AT 4PM TO PURCHASE THE $25 MILLION, 225-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN BONDS;

WIECK SAYS WAITING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A LOWER INTEREST RATE CHARGED TO THE COUNTY:

THE AUTHORITY ALSO APPROVED THE LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY FOR THE NEW L-E-C:

NO CITIZENS APPEARED TO SPEAK AT THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE LEASE AGREEMENT.

THE JAIL AUTHORITY WILL MEET NEXT WEEK REGARDING THE BONDS.