METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR SEPT 26-27

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 78 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 91 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 16.4 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5458)

THE 64TH FATALITY IN THE COUNTY WAS REPORTED SATURDAY, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

TWENTY-THREE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

FOURTY-ONE TOTAL PEOPLE FROM THE AREA ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

UNION COUNTY HAD 27 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND AND NOW HAS 67 ACTIVE CASES. (402 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 41 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND REPORTED ITS 21ST DEATH FROM COVID-19. (1152 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NINE NEW CASES. (156 TOTAL).

