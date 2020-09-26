TWO LOCAL LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES HAVE COVID OUTBREAKS

Woodbury County has had two long term care facilities added to the state health department’s list of nursing homes with cases of Covid-19.

The state website shows six positive cases at the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, with none of the cases listed as recovered.

The Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff has five positive cases.

None of those cases are considered recovered.

A total of 50 long-term care facilities in Iowa have COVID-19 outbreaks.

684 of the state’s 1311 covid related deaths are from long term care facilities.