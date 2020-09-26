SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN REPORTED MISSING

South Sioux City Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old resident.

Jaden Caro was reported missing on Thursday, September 24th at 9:09 p.m. and was last seen at 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

His last known locations were the Newton and Marshalltown, Iowa areas and it’s possible he was heading to Chicago.

Caro is 5’10, 245 pounds and was driving a 2006 gray Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska license 70Z545.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact South Sioux City Police at (402)494-7565.