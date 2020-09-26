HINTON SCHOOLS TO HAVE HYBRID LEARNING FOR GRADES 7-12

The Hinton School District is shifting classes for grades 7-12 to hybrid learning Monday because of cases of Covid-19 in the district.

The hybrid model will be used for a minimum of two weeks.

Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade students will remain on-site.

Parents were e-mailed the plan on the Monday-Wednesday and Tuesday-Thursday schedule.

Any non-quarantined student may come in on Fridays for extra assistance by e-mailing their teacher and setting up a time to meet.

All students have access to the internet from school parking lots.

The school district cancelled Friday night’s football game with West Sioux because of a lack of available players.