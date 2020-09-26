HINTON SCHOOLS TO HAVE HYBRID LEARNING FOR GRADES 7-12

The Hinton School District is shifting classes for grades 7-12 to hybrid learning Monday because of cases of Covid-19 in the district.
The hybrid model will be used for a minimum of two weeks.
Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade students will remain on-site.
Parents were e-mailed the plan on the Monday-Wednesday and Tuesday-Thursday schedule.
Any non-quarantined student may come in on Fridays for extra assistance by e-mailing their teacher and setting up a time to meet.
All students have access to the internet from school parking lots.
The school district cancelled Friday night’s football game with West Sioux because of a lack of available players.