SIOUX COUNTY HEALTH & SCHOOL OFFICIALS MEET TO DISCUSS HIGH COVID CASE RATE

Administrators from the four Sioux County health systems met with leaders from each of the county schools and colleges via a Zoom Friday morning to discuss the current status of the coronavirus outbreak there.

Sioux County is currently experiencing a COVID-19 “positivity rate” of 30 percent, the highest in Iowa.

While the county health administrators expressed confidence that the majority of COVID patients can receive the care they need in their local hospitals, they are asking for county schools and colleges to help slow the spread of the virus during this outbreak.

The specific “asks” include mandating facial coverings or masks at every possible level, physical distancing protocols in all indoor facilities and the continued use of hand sanitizer and other measures to clean surfaces.

State epidemiologists have not identified a specific source for the outbreak in Sioux County.