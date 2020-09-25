SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS REPORT NEW COVID-19 CASES

The Sioux City Community School District is reporting 15 positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school during the past week.

The district also has 17 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health.

Emergency Response Virtual Learning classroom closures this past week included a kindergarten and a first grade class at Hunt Elementary, a fifth-grade class at Leeds Elementary, a 3rd grade class at Morningside Elementary and a multi-grade class at Loess Hills Elementary.