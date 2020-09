RADIO AUCTION TO BENEFIT BOYS & GIRLS HOME

KSCJ WILL HOST A RADIO AUCTION TO BENEFIT THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME OF SIOUX CITY SATURDAY MORNING.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ART SILVA SAYS THE AUCTION IS THE FIRST OF THREE EVENTS TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR THE HOME’S NEW NORTHSIDE CAMPUS:

LOCAL FAREWAY STORES WILL ASK CUSTOMERS TO ROUND THEIR PURCHASE UP TO THE NEXT DOLLAR TO BENEFIT THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME FROM OCTOBER 5TH THROUGH THE 17TH.

ANOTHER VIRTUAL AUCTION THEN TAKES PLACE ON OCTOBER 15TH:

SILVA WILL TAKE A GROUP OF WINNING BIDDERS TO BOSTON FOR A RED SOX GAME AND A SEAFOOD DINNER.

KSCJ’S AUCTION INCLUDES A 2005 TRUCK WITH A STARTING BID OF A $1000 AS WELL AS 18 HOLES OF GOLF AT DAKOTA DUNES FOR A FOURSOME, PGA TICKETS AND NUMEROUS FOOD AND DINING ITEMS.

THE RADIO AUCTION RUNS FROM 9A-11AM SATURDAY.