DAVENPORT SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS REMOVED BY IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATION

The Iowa Board of Education is replacing the leadership in the Davenport Community School District.

The Iowa Department of Education says it made every effort over the past three years to work with the Davenport School District to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services, and serious school safety concerns.

The district’s consistent failure to make progress led the Department to recommend that the State Board of Education replace the superintendent and chief financial officer, which it voted to do Friday.

On September 8th, the district submitted a final report the state board says lacked sufficient progress and data on required performance measures to address school safety concerns; and to ensure minority students and those receiving special education services were treated fairly and equitably.

The state also says the Davenport district also failed to demonstrate significant progress on measures of financial stability.

FILE PHOTO