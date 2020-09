CAMP HIGH HOPES WELCOMES BACK CAMPERS WITH NEW ATTRACTION

CAMPERS HAVE RETURNED TO CAMP HIGH HOPES ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD IN SIOUX CITY.

DIRECTOR CHRIS LIBERTO SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WELCOME BACK CHILDREN AND ADULTS TO THE CAMP FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN:

OC…….. FOR THE WEEKEND. :16

BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THE NUMBER OF CAMPERS IS LIMITED:

OC…….WITH US OVERNIGHT. :16

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR SARAH MORGAN SAYS THEY HAVE ADDED A NEW SENSORY GARDEN FOR THE RETURNING CAMPERS:

OC………WITH OUR CAMPERS. :20

THEY ALSO HAVE A WHEELCHAIR SWING AND NEXT SPRING THEY WILL ADD GARDEN VEGETABLE BEDS TO THE SENSORY AREA.