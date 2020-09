TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT 27TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS TODAY (THURSDAY).

AUTHORITIES SAY AN S-U-V AND PICKUP TRUCK COLLIDED JUST BEFORE NOON.

THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V HAD TO BE EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE.

THE DRIVER AND A PASSENGER WERE TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP WAS NOT TREATED BY PARAMEDICS.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos by George Lindblade