STOLEN VEHICLE BURNS UP AFTER NEBRASKA PURSUIT

A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody following multiple pursuits in northeast Nebraska.

The events started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when state troopers were notified that the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle fled into Iowa but a trooper spotted the vehicle an hour later in Burt County on Highway 75.

The driver fled north into Thurston County at a high speed and the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

Twenty minutes later Bureau of Indian Affairs officers began a pursuit of the same vehicle.

The suspect crashed on Highway 75 near mile marker 157 and the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver fled into a cornfield and was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

The juvenile suspect was transported to Woodbury County Corrections with charges pending.