GREENFIELD WEIGHS IN ON SUPREME COURT EXPANSION ISSUE

Democratic U-S Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield gave her view on the Supreme Court at a Des Moines zoom forum Wednesday.

She doesn’t seem to favor adding more justices to the nation’s highest court and says it’s not something that Iowans are talking about:

OC………..point in time. :13

Greenfield says Iowan’s are more concerned about the effects of court rulings:

OC……….hearing it from Iowans. :20

Greenfield, made her comments during an online forum hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, an alliance of central Iowa chambers commerce.

She is challenging Republican Senator Joni Ernst’s bid for reelection.

A campaign spokesman for Ernst says Greenfield is refusing to give a clear answer on whether she supports “packing” the U-S Supreme Court with more justices.