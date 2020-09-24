FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY ARRESTED

A former Plymouth County Deputy has been arrested on multiple charges by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Aaron Leusink has been charged for burglaries and thefts that occurred while he was employed as a Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy between December of 2017 and January of 2020.

The D-C-I says Leusink is charged with felony counts of 1st Degree Burglary, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Burglary, 2 counts of 3rd Degree Burglary and Felonious Misconduct in Office.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, 4th Degree Theft and 3 Counts of 5th Degree Theft.

On April 16th the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office became aware of potential criminal acts that involved Leusink.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo requested the Iowa D-C-I to handle the investigation.

Leusink was terminated from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office on April 23rd.

He is free on $30,000.00 bond.