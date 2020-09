WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MAN WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO HIS SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY WEDNESDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY 31-YEAR-OLD DURAN ABAD MEDINA IS A HABITUAL PROPERTY CRIMES OFFENDER.

HE IS DESCRIBED AS A 5’9″, 211 POUND NATIVE AMERICAN .

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON MEDINA’S WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL POLICE OR SHERIFF’S OFFICIALS.