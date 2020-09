SCOTT SAYS TRICK OR TREATING WILL TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY

HALLOWEEN IS A MONTH A WAY AND MANY PEOPLE ARE ASKING IF THERE WILL BE TRICK OR TREATING IN SIOUX CITY DURING THE PANDEMIC.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE HAS NO PLANS TO CANCEL HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES IN SIOUX CITY:

SCOTT CANCELLED TRICK OR TREATING BECAUSE OF AN ICE STORM BACK IN 1992, AND TOLD NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE THAT HE TOOK A LOT OF CRITICISM AND REGRETTED THE DECISION:

THE TYSON EVENT CENTER WILL HOST A TRICK OR TREAT EVENT THE EVENING OF OCTOBER 29TH SPONSORED BY SEVERAL LOCAL BUSINESSES.

THE MAYOR SAYS PLANS ARE ALSO UNDERWAY TO HAVE THE CENTER OPEN WITH LIMITED SEATING FOR EVENTS SUCH AS MUSKETEERS HOCKEY AND BANDITS FOOTBALL:

SCOTT SAYS UNTIL THE PANDEMIC SUBSIDES THE SEATING WILL BE LIMITED FOR MOST EVENTS AT THE TYSON.