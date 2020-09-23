SATURDAY IS HUNTING & FISHING DAY IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska is celebrating the hunting and fishing that goes on in the Cornhusker state.

Those forms of recreation have a billion-dollar impact on the states economy.

Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they have seen a big increase in outdoor interest:

OC……anglers in Nebraska :19

Wagner says the state is also seeing many more hunters:

OC…..as well. ;11

Wagner says it couldn’t happen without cooperation from landowners:

OC…….habitat work. :22

Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a proclamation declaring this Saturday as hunting and fishing day in the state.