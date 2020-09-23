SATURDAY IS HUNTING & FISHING DAY IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska is celebrating the hunting and fishing that goes on in the Cornhusker state.
Those forms of recreation have a billion-dollar impact on the states economy.
Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they have seen a big increase in outdoor interest:
Wagner says the state is also seeing many more hunters:
Wagner says it couldn’t happen without cooperation from landowners:
Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a proclamation declaring this Saturday as hunting and fishing day in the state.