METRO COVID NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 23 SHOW DIP IN POSITIVE RATE

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 84 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF OVER 500 NEW TESTS.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE HAS DROPPED TO 14.9 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5041)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED SEVEN NEW CASES WEDNESDAY OUT OF 91 TESTS. (NEGATIVE TESTS 8968).

UNION COUNTY HAD SEVEN NEW CASES WITH 50 ACTIVE. (367 TOTAL POSITIVES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 19 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1078 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD THREE NEW CASES. (144 TOTAL).

