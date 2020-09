GRASSLEY READIES FOR SENATE JUDICIARY HEARINGS

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS EXPECTED TO NOMINATE HIS CHOICE FOR A NEW JUSTICE TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ON SATURDAY TO FILL THE VACANCY CREATED BY THE DEATH OF JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SERVES ON THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE THAT WILL INTERVIEW THE NOMINEE:

OC………CASE OF WHEN. :14

GRASSLEY CHAIRED THE COMMITTEE FROM 2014-18, INCLUDING THE LAST SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION HEARING WHERE THE NOMINEE, JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH, WAS GRILLED AND FACED SEVERAL PERSONAL ACCUSATIONS WHICH PROVED UNFOUNDED.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE THINKS THIS HEARING MAY BE LESS INTENSE:

OC……..DIFFERENT SITUATION. :15

THE PANDEMIC WILL ALSO GREATLY LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ADMITTED TO THIS HEARING COMPARED TO KAVANAUGH’S WITH NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED IN THE CHAMBER:

OC……..THAT STANDPOINT. :29

THERE ARE CERTAIN QUALITIES GRASSLEY HOPES TO SEE IN THE PRESIDENT’S EVENTUAL NOMINEE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER CANDIDATE CONSIDERED BY THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE:

OC…………NO PROBLEM THERE. :26

GRASSLEY SAYS MAKING THE LAW IS HIS JOB, AND HE SAYS JUDGES INTERPRET THE LAW AND SHOULD LEAVE THEIR PERSONAL VIEWS OUT OF IT.