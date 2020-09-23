FARMING CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF THE MORE DANGEROUS OCCUPATIONS

This is National Farm Safety Week, calling attention to the fact that farming is one of the most dangerous occupations when you look at the number of serious injuries and deaths per 100,000 people.

Chuck Schwab is the farm safety specialist for Iowa State University Extension:

OC……is the top. :17

Schwab says this is the time of year when the majority of farm accidents and fatalities occur:

OC………during the year. :11

He says one of the reasons for the high death rate is because of the wide age range with those associated with farming.

It is not uncommon to hear of young children and elderly farmers fall victim to a farming related accident:

OC……..what they do. :23

Schwab says older people tend to not have a quick reaction time and are slower and also may lose their balance easier.