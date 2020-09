SOUTH SIOUX PARA-EDUCATOR SENTENCED TO JAIL

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 355 DAYS IN JAIL FOR CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR.

37-YEAR-OLD CANDICE DAVIS WAS ARRESTED IN MARCH AND ENTERED A NO CONTEST PLEA IN JULY.

POLICE SAY THE INVESTIGATION RESULTED FROM INFORMATION ABOUT A POSSIBLE SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP AND DRUG ACTIVITY BETWEEN DAVIS, A PARAPROFESSIONAL AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL’S GATEWAY TO LEARNING PROGRAM AND A 17-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE ENROLLED IN THE PROGRAM.

THE STUDENT’S PROBATION OFFICER FOUND TEXT MESSAGES ON THE 17-YEAR-OLD’S PHONE WHERE DAVIS ASKED THE STUDENT TO SELL SOME PRESCRIPTION DRUGS SHE HAD IN HER POSSESSION AND REFERENCE TO A POSSIBLE SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO.