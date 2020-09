SOUTH SIOUX MAN SENTENCED TO 15-20 YEARS IN PRISON

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR SEXUAL OFFENSES INVOLVING CHILDREN.

27-YEAR-OLD RICHARD HASTINGS WAS SENTENCED TO 15 TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD AND POSSESSION OF VISUAL DEPICTION OF SEXUALLY EXPLICIT CONDUCT.

THE CONVICTION STEMMED FROM A JANUARY 26TH REPORT IN WHICH HASTINGS WAS FOUND TO HAVE VIDEO ON HIS PHONE SHOWING SEXUALLY EXPLICIT CONDUCT INVOLVING CHILDREN AGES 10 AND 13.

HASTINGS WILL ALSO BE SUBJECT TO SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION FOR 25 YEARS.

