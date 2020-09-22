PIER CENTER FOR AUTISM TO MOVE INTO NEW BUILDING

Sioux City’s Pier Center for Autism will soon be moving into a new building.

Jason Glover, who is a volunteer for the organization, says the center has received a $150,000 matching grant from the Gilchrist Foundation:

OC………..provide more services. :19

Glover says there is a long waiting list of families who need the services provided by the center for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder:

OC……….in for services. :11

The center serves both adults and children and Glover says the new building will allow them to offer new services their smaller current building couldn’t provide:

OC ……….prepare food. :30

The community can contribute to the match by going online to www.piercenter.org.

The new building located at 3895 Stadium Drive is scheduled to open in April of 2021.