METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 22

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 30 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS UNCHANGED AT 15.1 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5041)

TWO MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, A WOMAN AGED 41 TO 60 AND A MAN WHO WAS BETWEEN 61 AND 80 YEARS OLD.

THERE HAVE NOW BEEN 63 DEATHS IN THE COUNTY FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

TWENTY WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS OUT OF THE 40 TOTAL PEOPLE FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA IN SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES TUESDAY OUT OF 108 TESTS. (NEGATIVE TESTS 8884).

UNION COUNTY HAD THREE NEW CASES WITH 44 NOW ACTIVE. (360 TOTAL POSITIVES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD FIVE NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1059 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD THREE NEW CASES. (141 TOTAL).

