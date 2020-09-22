LOCAL POLITICAL SIGN THEFTS PLAGUE BOTH MAJOR PARTIES

The leaders of Woodbury County’s Democratic and Republican political parties are speaking out against a rash of thefts of political signs from local yards around the area.

County party chairs Jeremy Dumkrieger and Suzan Stewart say they are seeing extraordinary levels of sign sabotage this election season.

They say signs are disappearing and being defaced throughout the county.

Both say that the yard signs are not cheap and represent a significant investment by candidates.

The party leaders are asking Woodbury County residents to leave the signs alone and let their neighbors exercise their free speech rights.