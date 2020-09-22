HUBBARD NEBRASKA MAN DIES FROM TRUCK ACCIDENT INJURIES

A Hubbard, Nebraska man has died from injuries he suffered in a two vehicle crash near Watertown, South Dakota that occurred back on August 31st.

67-year-old Leon Pies died in a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Pies was injured when the pickup he was driving was struck by a silage blade on a four-wheel tractor being carried by a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with the tractor on it.

The blade on the oversized load southbound semi struck the northbound pickup on 455th Avenue.

Pies’ 65-year-old wife Patsy sustained life threatening injuries.

Two 72-year-old passengers in the pickup were not injured.

The semi driver was also not hurt.