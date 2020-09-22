GRASSLEY WEIGHS IN ON JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUPCO HEARINGS

If Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley were still chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, there might be a much different political landscape today with regard to the nominating of a new U-S Supreme Court justice.
Grassley still serves on that panel but South Carolina Republican Lindsay Graham is now the chair.
OC………..”in the senate” :16
Grassley says he hasn’t missed a vote in the senate since 1993 and he’s not about to start now.
OC……….”forward like this” :21
Critics say Grassley is reversing course from how he acted in 2016 when he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
At that time, Grassley, a Republican, blocked Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee of Democratic President Barack Obama.
OC…………..Case today” :14
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87 of pancreatic cancer.
Radio Iowa