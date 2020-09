STEVE KING TO RELEASE BOOK ON TIME IN CONGRESS, LAUNCH NEW ORGANIZATION

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING IS WINDING UP HIS FINAL TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

THE NINE TERM CONGRESSMAN SAYS HE WILL BE KEEPING BUSY WITH A COUPLE OF PROJECTS THAT INCLUDE PUBLISHING A BOOK ABOUT HIS OFTEN CONTROVERSIAL TIME IN WASHINGTON.

KING SAYS HE HAS BEEN KEEPING NOTES FOR YEARS AND STARTED TO FINALIZE PUTTING EVERYTHING TOGETHER IN THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF:

HE SAYS THE TITLE OF HIS BOOK WAS INSPIRED BY THE LATE ANDREW BREITBART:

KING SAYS THE BOOK WILL PROVIDE THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT HIS CAREER AND THE ATTACKS HE HAS UNDERGONE FROM CRITICS WHO HE SAYS HAVE DISTORTED COMMENTS HE’S MADE OVER THE YEARS:

KING IS ALSO GOING TO BE INVOLVED IN ESTABLISHING AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION TO PRESERVE WESTERN CIVILIZATION:

HE SAYS AMERICA IS THE FLAGSHIP FOR PRESERVING WESTERN CIVILIZATION AND THE THREAT AGAINST IT BY FOREIGN POWERS AND ANTI-CHRISTIAN GROUPS:

THE KIRON, IOWA NATIVE LOST IN THE JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY TO STATE SENATOR RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL.