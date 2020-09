SIOUX CITY COUNCIL PASSES MASK RESOLUTION

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS PASSED A RESOLUTION TO REQUEST THAT EVERYONE WEAR A MASK WHEN IN PUBLIC IN SIOUX CITY.

THE COUNCIL PASSED THE MEASURE 5-0 IN THE WAKE OF INCREASING POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 LOCALLY IN THE PAST MONTH.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS IT’S A REQUEST, NOT A MANDATE:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS THE RESOLUTION FOLLOWS STATE LAW BUT STILL SENDS A STRONG MESSAGE:

MOORE SAYS THE CITY IS ALREADY SETTING AN EXAMPLE WITH THEIR MASK POLICY IN THEIR FACILITIES:

