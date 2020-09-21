SGT BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL & MIDDLE SCHOOLS TO SWITCH TO HYBRID LEARNING

The Sgt. Bluff-Luton Middle School and High School will implement their hybrid learning plan beginning Thursday.

The hybrid learning at the schools is set to run from September 24th through Friday, October 9th.

The S-B-L School Board voted to begin the hybrid plan because of the large number of students that have had to quarantine due to possible exposure to those in the two schools who have recently tested positive.

Students in households with the last name beginning with A-K will be in school Monday and Thursday.

Some of those students may be asked to attend on Tuesday and Friday with L-Z last named students in order to balance class rosters.

A letter explaining the decision has been sent to parents in the school district.

The S-B-L School Board will meet on Tuesday October 6th to decide whether to continue with the hybrid model or move back to face to face instruction.