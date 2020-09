METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST

WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUES TO SEE AN INCREASE IN NEW COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 58 NEW CASES MONDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS UNCHANGED AT 15.1 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5011)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 34 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND INTO MONDAY OUT OF 172 TESTS. (NEGATIVE TESTS 8781).

UNION COUNTY HAD SIX NEW CASES WITH 51 NOW ACTIVE. (357 TOTAL POSITIVES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 8 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1054 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (138 TOTAL).

———————