FARM SAFETY WEEK IS UNDERWAY

The 77th National Farm Safety and Health Week is underway.

This year’s national theme is “every farmer counts” and that is an important reminder for everyone during this difficult 2020 harvest season.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says there has been plenty of challenges this year, including a pandemic, drought and the recent derecho.

He hopes farmers will focus on making safe decisions and using care while approaching dangerous work activities:

Last year Iowa agriculture harvested more than $14 billion dollars worth of corn and soybeans.