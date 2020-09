ONE DEAD IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NORTH OF VERMILLION

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT EIGHT MILES NORTH OF VERMILLION EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE 27-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS JEEP CHEROKEE ON HIGHWAY 19 AND ENTERED A DITCH.

THE DRIVER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.