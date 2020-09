METRO COVID-19 WEEKEND REPORT

WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUED TO SEE AN INCREASE IN COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES OVER THE WEEKEND.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 100 NEW POSITIVE CASES SATURDAY MORNING OUT OF OVER 500 NEW TESTS.

SUNDAY, ANOTHER 51 POSITIVE CASES WERE REPORTED.

THAT RAISES THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE TO 15.1 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4953)

ONLY 11 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID -19 THOUGH, WITH ANOTHER 31 PATIENTS FROM SURROUNDING COUNTIES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 59 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1046 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD TEN NEW CASES. (138 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY HAD SIXTEEN NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND. (46 ACTIVE, 351 TOTAL POSITIVES)

DAKOTA COUNTY DOESN’T REPORT OVER THE WEEKEND. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8643).

