ERNST MOTORCYCLE RIDE TO BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY

Sioux City will be the starting point next month for a two day “ride” for motorcyclists by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst:

OC…….ACROSS IOWA. :05

The senator won’t be having the “roast” part of her yearly campaign fundraiser due to the pandemic, but she’s hosting the ride to raise money for two charitable causes.

-RAI (JAY-RYE) — a sort of hat tip to RAGBRAI, will donate the money raised from motorcyclists’ registrations toward a Cedar Rapids-based derecho relief fund and the Puppy Jake Foundation which trains service dogs for veterans.

The ride starts in Sioux City on October 10th, with stops in Carroll and Des Moines that day.

Riders will start out from Des Moines on October 11th, with a stop in Cedar Rapids before it ends in Davenport.

Riders will not be in a tight formation, but are to make their way from city to city at their own pace.

Ernst is running for election to a second term in the U.S. Senate.