COVID-19 COLLEGE NUMBER REPORT

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REPORTED DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF NEW STUDENT POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE PAST WEEK.

THERE ARE 26 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 COMPARED TO 13 THE PREVIOUS WEEK.

ONE STAFF MEMBER ALSO TESTED POSITIVE.

THIRTEEN STUDENTS ARE CURRENTLY IN ISOLATION ON CAMPUS AND 28 OTHERS IN QUARANTINE.

TWENTY-FOUR STUDENTS ARE IN ISOLATION OFF CAMPUS AND 70 IN QUARANTINE.

TOTAL CASES AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA CONTINUE TO DROP.

THERE ARE 23 ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG STUDENTS AND JUST ONE STAFF MEMBER.

THERE ARE 28 CASES IN QUARANTINE OR ISOLATION ON THE VERMILLION CAMPUS AND 192 OFF CAMPUS.