SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER HOSTS GRAND OPENING

Sioux City held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Siouxland Expo Center Friday afternoon.

The new multi-purpose venue on South Lafayette will host regional events, trade shows and community activities; plus support recreational programing.

The $15 million dollar, 100,000 square feet facility has a large open arena including artificial turf and concrete flooring.

The turf can be rolled out over the arena floor to accommodate a full-size soccer or football field.

The Expo Center also is the new home to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Administration offices.